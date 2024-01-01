Cold plungers make a splash for the new year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A brave bunch kicks off the new year with a chilly dunk in the lake.

A chill breeze ripped through the air as people made their way toward Lake Champlain on Sunday.

Katharine Montstream gathered them there. Creator of cold water swimming group Red Hot Chilly Dippers, Montstream brought the community into the new year with a splash.

“Hit the reset button early, leave it in the lake, and just go for it and just have a fresh start when you wake up in the morning,” Montstream said.

150 people braved the 20-something chill for the dip.

Ina Hillebrand and partner George Metrakos traveled from Montreal for their second New Year swim.

“It was great,” Hillebrand said. “There are so many people, everyone’s crazy, everyone loves it and it’s just great. It’s a really great way to end the year.”

Others were ready to check their first-ever Lake Champlain chilly dip off their New Year bucket list.

“Honestly, I think my feet are going to hurt but I think it will feel really calming afterward,” Zoey Womick of Huntington laughed.

“Cold, very cold,” Chip Krakoff of Burlington said of the dunk. “But you kind of get used to it, I guess?”

The fun doesn’t end in 2024. The Red Hot Chilly Dippers brave the waves throughout the cool months in pursuit of endorphins, adrenaline, and joy.

