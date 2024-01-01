Fletcher Free Library celebrates the new year with a special guest

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Families rang in the new year at the Fletcher Free Library on Sunday.

Miss Northern Vermont performed a sing-along and a special storytime that was enjoyed by children and parents alike.

The library says they enjoy doing this event so parents with little ones don’t have to worry about staying up until midnight for a celebration.

Megan Butterfield of Fletcher Free Library said there was a great turnout for the event. “This is one of my favorite events that we do here at the library. We probably had 50-60 people waiting before the library opened coming to this event,” she said.

Butterfield says roughly 80-90 people were celebrating the new year at noon in the Queen City.

