Games of the year: #5-1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re wrapping up our Games of the Year Countdown with the five best contests played in our area in 2023.

#5: CVU outlasts South Burlington in an epic D1 boys soccer championship.

#4: Burr and Burton overcomes amazing comeback from Hartford to take the D1 football crown.

#3: St. J tops Champlain Valley in a marathon of a Little League state championship game.

#2: UVM men’s hoops stuns Yale with six points in final second.

#1: U-32 stuns Mt. Mansfield in the D2 boys hockey final with a Tae Rossmassler equalizer with 0.2 seconds to play and a Brendan Tedeschi shorthanded winner in double overtime.

