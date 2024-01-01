Games of the year: #5-1
We wrap up our countdown with the 5 best games from our area in 2023
Published: Jan. 1, 2024
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re wrapping up our Games of the Year Countdown with the five best contests played in our area in 2023.
#5: CVU outlasts South Burlington in an epic D1 boys soccer championship.
#4: Burr and Burton overcomes amazing comeback from Hartford to take the D1 football crown.
#3: St. J tops Champlain Valley in a marathon of a Little League state championship game.
#2: UVM men’s hoops stuns Yale with six points in final second.
#1: U-32 stuns Mt. Mansfield in the D2 boys hockey final with a Tae Rossmassler equalizer with 0.2 seconds to play and a Brendan Tedeschi shorthanded winner in double overtime.
