Hospitals in our region welcome the 1st New Year’s babies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 2024 is here, and that means New Year’s babies!

“My grandfather has been telling us for the past couple months he’s going to be a New Year’s baby. He was bound and determined, and he was right. He was a New Year’s baby,” said Joshua Murray of Richmond.

Wyatt Patrick Thomas Murray was born at the University of Vermont Medical Center at 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. He was about two weeks early, but mom and dad Korin and Joshua Murray were excited baby Wyatt made his appearance early.

“Very emotional. Especially when they took her out of the room and into the OR. Me, her mother, and sister was just left standing there wondering what’s going on,” Joshua Murray said. “But he’s happy, he’s healthy. His brothers and sisters are very excited.”

Baby Murray has five other siblings celebrating his birth, and nurses, too. UVM Medical Center staffers say waiting for Baby New Year is always something they look forward to, especially for Jennifer Davis who got to care for her first New Year’s baby.

“Look at all the women progressing. We would take unofficial votes on, or try and say, ‘Well, I think room one is going to deliver first. No, I think room two is going to deliver first,’” Davis said. “Oh, I was just so excited.”

Baby Wyatt wasn’t the only Baby New Year in our region. In Plattsburgh, M.J. Kriegel was born at 7:58 a.m. Monday. She also made an early appearance.

“No, we did not expect to have a New Year’s baby. It was exciting, it was actually even more for our family because we have birthdays on the 30th, the 31st, the 1st. So it was like this internal competition,” said Hilary Harwood of Willsboro.

We are told New Year’s babies were also born at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Northern Vermont Regional Hospital.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.