Made in Vermont: Trenchers Farmhouse

LYNDONVILLE Vt. (WCAX) - Heritage breed chickens raised on a stunning farm, set on a Northeast Kingdom mountainside. The property might be picture-perfect, but it’s what’s happening in the kitchen that’s the true magic.

On any given day, that kitchen is where you can find Jenny Vascotto, turning out package after package of Trenchers Farmhouse pasta.

“We extrude through traditional bronze dies which have little tiny ridges all over them, they’re imperfect. But that’s also what makes them absorb sauce the best, so even the gluten-free has little tiny ridges,” she said, explaining the science behind her perfect pasta.

Jenny and her husband, Giacomo, know a thing or two about Italian cuisine.

“I come from Modena,” Giacomo said with a smile. “The land of balsamic vinegar and parmesan cheese.”

The duo met in Italy, where Giacomo is from, and have bounced around kitchens across the world for over a decade. When they moved to Lyndonville in 2019, the goal was to open a restaurant.

“Both of us have a fine dining background in Michelin kitchens around the world, specializing in kind of... farm-to-table,” Jenny explained. “But the more and more we worked, the more and more we wanted to bridge the gap between customers and farmers.”

The two say while they learned a lot working in top-ranking kitchens, the air of exclusivity left a bad taste in their mouths.

“It kind of made me go OK, I feel like I’m part of the problem, not part of the solution,” said Jenny.

“Maybe we should be the solution or part of the solution,” chimed in Giacomo.

Focusing instead on inclusivity, they decided to make fresh pasta and sauces. Their pasta is made with eggs from their chickens and wheat from two local farmers. Their gluten-free pasta is made differently but is equally tasty. What they have in common: simplicity and ingredients you can feel good about eating.

“When we moved to Vermont, I feel like the bridge between Italy and Vermont is so close, even though they’re so far away because of the emphasis on ingredients and seasonal eating,” said Jenny.

Just like in Italy, working with local farmers and using whatever is local, fresh and available is a huge part of the Trenchers Farmhouse brand. Now, their next endeavor is getting quality pasta onto your dining room table.

Trenchers can be found at local farmers markets and they’re in 60 stores across the state, making it easy to get the taste of Italian hospitality without ever leaving Vermont.

“The goal of Italian hospitality is really just [to] make your life easier and more delicious and if I can give you those two things, I am happy,” Giacomo said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.