Mercury-containing lightbulb law goes into effect
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some fluorescent lightbulbs that contain mercury will no longer be for sale in Vermont as of Jan. 1.
State law will prohibit the sale of mercury-containing 4-foot linear, compact fluorescent and twist-based fluorescent lightbulbs.
Other mercury-containing bulbs, such as specialty lighting, are not included in the new restrictions.
