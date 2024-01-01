Mercury-containing lightbulb law goes into effect

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some fluorescent lightbulbs that contain mercury will no longer be for sale in Vermont as of Jan. 1.

State law will prohibit the sale of mercury-containing 4-foot linear, compact fluorescent and twist-based fluorescent lightbulbs.

Other mercury-containing bulbs, such as specialty lighting, are not included in the new restrictions.

