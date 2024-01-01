Minimum wage rises in Vermont on Jan. 1
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The new year will bring a raise to some Vermonters. The state minimum wage went up for 49 cents an hour.
Vermont’s minimum wage rose from $13.18 to $13.67 an hour on Jan. 1.
There was also a boost to the state’s minimum tipped wage. That rose from $6.28 to $6.84 an hour.
