How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Minimum wage rises in Vermont on Jan. 1

The new year will bring a raise to some Vermonters. - File photo
The new year will bring a raise to some Vermonters. - File photo(Pexels)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The new year will bring a raise to some Vermonters. The state minimum wage went up for 49 cents an hour.

Vermont’s minimum wage rose from $13.18 to $13.67 an hour on Jan. 1.

There was also a boost to the state’s minimum tipped wage. That rose from $6.28 to $6.84 an hour.

Related Story:

Vermont minimum wage set to increase on Jan. 1

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen antique sign recovered
Antique sign stolen in Vermont found in New Hampshire shop
Ryan Bell, 21, of St. Albans
Search for missing person underway in St. Albans
A South Burlington man faces a charge of reckless endangerment after police say he fired a gun...
Police investigate gunfire incident in South Burlington
Green Mountain Power
Green Mountain Power to more than double its heat pump rebate in New Year
Police search in Troy for missing man.
Police track down lost man in woods

Latest News

Some fluorescent lightbulbs that contain mercury will no longer be for sale in Vermont as of...
Mercury-containing lightbulb law goes into effect
File photo
Vermont Fish and Wildlife introduces new trapping regulations
Fatal crashes remain consistent on Vermont roads. Preliminary data shows 69 people died a...
Vt. fatal crash numbers stay consistent in 2023
St. Albans native Terry Lovelette is channeling his love for getting outside in Vermont and...
St. Albans man puts walk thoughts to paper in new book