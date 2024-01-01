New year means new laws that will affect Vermonters’ wallets

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new year means new laws, and Vermont has a slew of new regulations that will affect your wallet.

Fees for Vermont DMV services went up about 19% across the board starting on New Year’s Day. It will now cost you an extra $10-$15 to do things like register your car or renew your license.

Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers got a raise. The state’s minimum wage increased by 49 cents from $13.18 to $13.67 per hour. There was also a boost to the state’s minimum tipped wage. That rose from $6.28 to $6.84 an hour.

Vermont workers weren’t alone in getting a pay bump. Minimum wage workers in New York also got a raise on Monday. The wage increased to $16 in New York City and some of its suburbs, up from $15. In the rest of the state, the new minimum wage is $15, up from $14.20.

And later this month, on Jan. 11, online sports betting goes live in Vermont.

