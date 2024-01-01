New Year’s resolutions from the people of Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our Jessica Tara roamed around Church Street to see what people’s New Year’s resolutions are, or if they had any at all.

As we say goodbye to 2023, some people are getting excited about a new year approaching, while others see it as just another spin around the sun.

Cheryl Templeton of New Jersey said, “I’m so old, I’ve been through so many resolutions, I gave up. I just go on living and hope for the best.”

“I don’t want to set up myself for failure, so no,” said Kate Murray of Burlington.

Ed Biello of Vergennes said, “I don’t have any because I always break them, so this way I’ll be a success every year. We just try to get along and stay healthy.”

Others are just hoping to make it to the next new year.

“Basically staying healthy and keeping alive. As you get older, that’s a big important part of having fun,” said Beverly Biello of Vergrennes.

Some are looking forward to small goals throughout the year. Bianca Bennett of Connecticut says she wants to be kind to herself in 2024. “I know I can definitely be nicer to myself. And you know, that’s kind of where self-worth and self-love start, so you gotta be kind to yourself, and I know I can be hard on myself so I definitely can be better with that,” she said.

Her friend Nikki Stemmler says she wants to protect her peace. “So I can remain level-headed and not take on people’s anxieties to make myself anxious,” she said.

Christina Foley, also of Connecticut, shares similar goals. “I am going to start thinking a little more about myself. I am a big people pleaser and I feel like sometimes I’m taken advantage of,” she said.

While some are working on their mental health, others are striving for better physical health.

Burlington resident Wayne Warnken shared his fitness goal with us. “My New Year’s resolution is to start tomorrow by doing one burpee, then every day after that I’m going to add another burpee,” he said. “I do it until I can’t do it anymore, maybe to 100 is kind of a goal, so 100 days. It gets more challenging around Valentine’s Day, you know at the end of the day when you’re tired.”

Warnken also believes exercise is good for the soul. “I just think it’s incredible for mind and body and it’s been shown to be the number one thing for longevity to have a long life span and a long health span, but it’s also just really fun and it’s kind of like my own medication,” he said.

Whether it’s going to the gym or focusing on yourself, most people have some sort of goal for 2024.

