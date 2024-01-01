New York sets aside money to help support volunteer fire departments

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire departments across our region are in need of major upgrades. Many, built decades ago, are now too small for upgraded tools and trucks.

In New York’s North Country, millions of dollars have been set aside for small departments, but not everyone will get a slice of the pie.

“Any of it would just be significant help... funding is tough these days,” Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Chief Brendan Keough said.

Keough hopes his department can get part of the $25 million through the volunteer fire department capital fund.

“Our trucks are six inches off the walls,” Keough said. “There is not the space or the room or ability to renovate this building to meet the needs.”

Many departments are dealing with similar issues. It’s part of the reason why North Country Assemblyman Billy Jones brought forward legislation that awards grants from $500,000 to $1 million to stations in need.

“Volunteer firefighters need proper equipment, need the proper facilities so they can help keep our neighborhoods, our towns and villages safe,” said Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.

Keough says the funding would help his department with the cost of a potential new building.

“We are in the very early stages of a public safety building. We are hopefully working toward a public safety building combined fire, police, rescue. So any funding toward that project would be significant in helping,” he said.

Part of the department’s existing station was constructed in the 1800s when horses were used instead of cars. Keough says that’s caused headaches as the floor in part of the building wasn’t made to support vehicles that weigh thousands of pounds. He also says the space inside is limited, like in the training room where decontamination stations are situated right next to their community space.

“We have put up a temporary building out in the back... because we just do not have enough room in the building to hold all of our equipment,” he said.

While Keough and others applaud the state investment, he is also sounding the alarm on the staffing crisis plaguing departments.

“If we do not do something soon, the whole volunteer fire department is going to become a very difficult situation,” Keough said.

That’s something Jones says he will continue to address in the new year.

“We need to continue to build upon that, looking to see more in the budget and looking to push these priorities,” Jones said. “Public safety absolutely is a number one priority and should be a number one priority for public officials.”

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.