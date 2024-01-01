How to help
NH health officials investigating 2 cases of Legionnaires’ disease, 1 fatal

Legionnaires' disease has been confirmed in two people who stayed at the Mountain View Grand...
Legionnaires' disease has been confirmed in two people who stayed at the Mountain View Grand Resort in New Hampshire. One of them has died.(CNN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHITEFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Legionnaires’ disease has been confirmed in two people who stayed at a resort in New Hampshire. One of them has died.

Health officials said Friday the two older adults stayed at the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield, but an investigation is still underway to determine exactly how and where they contracted the illness.

The two people are not connected and health officials said they stayed at the resort at different times.

One person became ill in October, the other was diagnosed in December.

The bacteria that cause Legionnaires’ disease can contaminate water systems. You can get sick by inhaling water droplets from showers, hot tubs or faucets.

Investigators are testing the resort’s water system.

