St. Albans man puts walk thoughts to paper in new book

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - It all started with a step, then and many, many more to follow. St. Albans native Terry Lovelette is channeling his love for getting outside in Vermont and beyond in his new book “Thoughts from a Walk: Green Mountain Musings”.

“It was an opportunity for me to get my voice out there and to let folks know we do live in a beautiful place and we should appreciate it more,” said Terry Lovelette.

And appreciate it he does, but what do you do when you get home and take your boots off? “Sometimes when I come home I have to sit down and pen out some thoughts it helps me flesh out my truth little by little and gets to the point where I think I should post some things on Facebook and I do that and people respond back saying ‘I like that, you should write a book,’” said Lovelette.

So he got to work. But writing a book was not always in his life plan.

“Quite honestly I didn’t plan on writing a book it just kind of happened. I did a lot of things in my life that were purposeful for me at the time, coaching youth sports and the kids played. And having the opportunity to do some hockey-related sports activity with USA Hockey and then getting to know Mike Gilligan and coaching UVM hockey for 21 years, and that kept me really busy,” said Lovelette.

But as he got older jobs and coaching slowed down. Allowing him to get back out into nature.

“More and more opportunities to hike started to surface so for the last decade in a half I’ve been hiking more earnestly and I like to write so I write these reflections and poetry and essays about inspirations come my way and made their way into a book,” said Lovelette.

Readers can expect those poems and essays about the Green Mountain State and the beauty and wisdom it can provide if people choose to get outside.

“I think we need to inspire each other more and this is my attempt. I’m just one guy who gets to walk around in this beautiful place we get to live in and I have the opportunity to write about it and share it with others. Its my voice and I’m happy to get it out there,” said Lovelette.

