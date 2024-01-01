Vermont Fish and Wildlife introduces new trapping regulations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are new regulations for anyone hunting in the new year.

Starting Jan. 1, trapped animals must be killed humanely using specific traps and bait. Trappers must also maintain a 50-foot distance from trails and highways.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Chris Herrick hopes the new rules prevent the wrong animals, like pets, from wandering into traps.

“We’re doing our best to raise the standard so the animals are treated in a humane way,” Herrick said.

Herrick says the regulations are some of the most comprehensive in the country. They’re part of a bigger overhaul of the state’s fur-bearing species rule. Hunters can check their compliance here.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.