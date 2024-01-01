Vermonters share their hopes for 2024, big and small

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite a cold and gloomy start to 2024, people were still out and about around Burlington on Monday enjoying the first day of the new year. Some shared their hopes and dreams, big and small, for the year ahead.

“As we always say, we’re glad we live here,” said Linda Collins of Burlington.

Linda Collins and Annie Rheaume were out for a New Year’s Day walk at Oakledge Park in Burlington. They and other Vermonters say they are grateful for another year of living in the Green Mountain State.

For the year ahead, many people hope progress is made in ongoing global conflicts.

“I’m really hoping for some peace in the world. That’s really sappy, but man we could use it,” Collins said.

“All of the conflict really needs to end. We need to end the ending of life. Also, climate change and the biodiversity crisis-- we really need to make strides on that,” said Kelly Farrell of Burlington.

“My biggest hope probably is that Israel finds peace in the Middle East and the Israelis can get back to life as they want it,” said Jason Wiseberg of Burlington.

Others say they hope that people in the state can find solace in religion.

“Turn their hopes and dreams and their desires to God and to Jesus, and hope that perhaps through their continued faith, they can turn things around, at least for our state. I have great hopes for our state,” said Annie Rheaume of Cambridge.

With 2024 comes a complex geopolitical landscape and a looming presidential election.

Some in Burlington hope they can continue loving life.

“For myself, I hope for good health and being able to see my friends and just the ordinary things of life, you know, I just hope to enjoy them,” said Brenda Torpy of Burlington.

Elsewhere at Oakledge Park, I caught up with Emery Nichols and his family spending quality time together. Nichols, of Burlington, hopes for a better year for the community.

“Cleaner lakes and safer communities so we can spend more time outside and just have more fun,” Nichols said.

He says it’s important to take advantage of days when you can enjoy being with those you love.

“I just think it’s really important to be more connected and just like be able to bond and do things you don’t do every day,” he said.

