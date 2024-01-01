Vt. fatal crash numbers stay consistent in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fatal crashes remain consistent on Vermont roads. Preliminary data shows 69 people died a number on par with previous years. Conditions and circumstances change fast on the road, especially when it’s you or your loved ones behind the wheel. Data from VTrans shows deaths on the road as of December 26th include 52 drivers, 11 passengers, 5 pedestrians, and 1 bicyclist.

Of the 63 fatal crashes,18 involve speeding and 38 involve driver impairment.

“We’re seeing actually about the same percentage as last year of impairment in drivers. Speeding, compared to last year, is also about the same,” said Mandy Shatney of Vt. Agency of Transportation.

The number of crashes and fatalities has also remained about the same. Over the last 6 years, the average number of deadly crashes is around 61 and the average number of driver deaths is 55. Shatney adds that distracted driving continues to be a concern on the roads, despite strict penalties if you’re caught texting, or taking a call while driving.

“Anecdotally, we’re seeing people all the time on their phones right now with the laws we have,” said Shatney.

Bill Jenkins with the State Highway Office also notes screens in cars, which in many cases, are bigger than a cell phone can be distracting too even though there isn’t specific data tracking that sector.

Jenkins says there are four types of distraction, audio, visual, manual, and cognitive.

“Using a phone or even probably using one of those infotainment screens, it’s all four of those at the same time. You’re looking at it, you’re listening to it, you’re manually operating it, and clearly is taking your mind off the task of driving,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins encourages drivers to focus on their surroundings and their actions when behind the wheel. This year, more than of people who died on the road weren’t wearing their seatbelt a concerning trend year after year.

“You can control what you’re doing, you can wear a seatbelt. So if somebody does hit you head-on, you have a better chance to survive and you can control that. You can control how you’re paying attention,” said Jenkins.

You might recall over 3 dozen wrong-way drivers in 2022. Shatney says wrong-way driving continues to be a problem but there weren’t any fatalities in 2023 from wrong-way driving.

