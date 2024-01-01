Weapons stolen in Northeast Kingdom burglary

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after they say several weapons were stolen during a break-in at a Northeast Kingdom home over the weekend.

Vermont state police say someone broke into a home on South Barton Road in Barton sometime between 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Two rifles were stolen-- a Marlin .22-caliber automatic and a Marlin 30-30 bolt-action-- along with ammunition and a sword in a red case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Derby at 802-334-8881.

