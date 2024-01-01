How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Weapons stolen in Northeast Kingdom burglary

Police are investigating after they say several weapons were stolen during a break-in at a...
Police are investigating after they say several weapons were stolen during a break-in at a Northeast Kingdom home over the weekend. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after they say several weapons were stolen during a break-in at a Northeast Kingdom home over the weekend.

Vermont state police say someone broke into a home on South Barton Road in Barton sometime between 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Two rifles were stolen-- a Marlin .22-caliber automatic and a Marlin 30-30 bolt-action-- along with ammunition and a sword in a red case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Derby at 802-334-8881.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Bell, 21, of St. Albans
Search for missing person underway in St. Albans
Stolen antique sign recovered
Antique sign stolen in Vermont found in New Hampshire shop
A South Burlington man faces a charge of reckless endangerment after police say he fired a gun...
Police investigate gunfire incident in South Burlington
Police search in Troy for missing man.
Police track down lost man in Troy
Green Mountain Power
Green Mountain Power to more than double its heat pump rebate in New Year

Latest News

Legionnaires' disease has been confirmed in two people who stayed at the Mountain View Grand...
NH health officials investigating 2 cases of Legionnaires’ disease, 1 fatal
File photo
Vermont Fish and Wildlife introduces new hunting regulations
Some fluorescent lightbulbs that contain mercury will no longer be for sale in Vermont as of...
Vermont bans sale of some mercury-containing lightbulbs
The new year will bring a raise to some Vermonters. - File photo
Minimum wage rises in Vermont on Jan. 1
New York’s minimum-wage workers had more than just the new year to celebrate Monday, with a...
New York rings in the new year with a pay bump for minimum-wage workers