How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries

A 2023 Caring.com survey found that 2 out of 3 Americans do not have any type of will or after death financial plans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Designating beneficiaries is a very important step for this who wish to begin estate planning, according to financial planning company Agili.

Beneficiary designations are when a spouse, child or even a charity receive your assets when you pass away.

Michael Joyce with Agili suggested people do this once a year, pointing out December is a good month to do it since it is just before the new year.

Beneficiaries are often required for investment accounts like IRAs, qualified plans through work or life insurance policies.

The designation allows beneficiaries to avoid probate and send the asset directly to the individual. It’s easy to overlook this, it even happened to Joyce.

“A couple of years ago, when my youngest son was about 12 or 13 and I was reviewing the beneficiary designations on one of my Roth IRAs,” Joyce said. “And I realized that he was not listed as a contingent beneficiary.”

Joyce said people can name a percentage of their assets to multiple designees as long as it adds up to 100 percent.

A full name and date of birth is often needed, and some places require a social security number.

Other events that should trigger a look at beneficiaries include marriage, divorce, having a child or the death of a loved one.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Bell
Missing Vermont man found dead
A South Burlington man faces a charge of reckless endangerment after police say he fired a gun...
Police investigate gunfire incident in South Burlington
Stolen antique sign recovered
Antique sign stolen in Vermont found in New Hampshire shop
Police search in Troy for missing man.
Police track down lost man in Troy
Green Mountain Power
Green Mountain Power to more than double its heat pump rebate in New Year

Latest News

If New Hampshire's Republican primary for president was held today, Donald Trump would almost...
Analysts say Trump’s apparent lead could change ahead of NH primary
Wyatt Patrick Thomas Murray was the UVM Medical Center's first New Year's baby.
Hospitals in our region welcome the 1st New Year’s babies
Some fluorescent lightbulbs that contain mercury will no longer be for sale in Vermont as of...
Vermont bans sale of some mercury-containing lightbulbs
There are new regulations for anyone hunting in the new year.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife introduces new hunting regulations
A sad ending to the search for a missing man in St. Albans. Authorities say Ryan Bell was...
Missing Vermont man found dead