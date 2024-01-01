BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy New Year! After a year of crazy, extreme weather, including this past December, which ended up being the 2nd warmest on record as well as the 2nd wettest on record, this first day of 2024 was pretty tame . . . just lots of clouds and flurries flying around. Some spots in our southern counties got in on some sunshine today.

Tuesday will give us a better chance for most of us getting in on some sunshine. Enjoy it, because things will quickly change again by Tuesday night as clouds return with a weak cold front dropping down out of Canada. That front will fling a few flurries around on Wednesday, with a better chance for snow showers on Thursday, when we may get a couple of inches of snow accumulation in the higher elevations. That cold front will knock the temperatures down a bit as we get into Friday.

A minor disturbance may spread a few flurries on Friday night into early Saturday. The rest of Saturday will be fairly quiet as we start the first weekend of the new year.

On Sunday, we are keeping an eye on a stronger system that will be heading our way from the south and could bring us some snow. But it may also miss us altogether. At this point, it is too soon to tell, but your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that developing situation as we go through the week.

Have a great 2024! -Gary

