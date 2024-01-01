BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy New Year! The start of 2024 is not looking too bad. We’ll start New Year’s Day with clouds and the chance of a few light snow showers. Some untreated roads in and around the mountains could be a tad slick this morning, thanks to some highly localized mountain snow last night. Throughout the rest of the day, we could see a few breaks of sunshine. Temperatures for the day climb back into the mid and upper 20s and lower 30s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies prevail as overnight lows fall back into the teens and 20s.

Tuesday looks to feature more sunshine than the last several days. Temperatures for our Tuesday climb into the 30s and close to 40 for some. By mid-week, a disturbance may bring a few rain or snow showers. There will be a better chance for some snow showers on Thursday. A larger, stronger coastal storm will stay to our east, but it may bring some blustery conditions late Thursday into Friday. Otherwise, Friday will feature more sunshine once again.

The first weekend of 2004 will start dry on Saturday. It will be clouding up as a frontal system moves our way from the southwest. That system will bring us the chance for some snow on Sunday.

Have a great New Year’s Day and a great 2024!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.