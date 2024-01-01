How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy New Year! The start of 2024 is not looking too bad. We’ll start New Year’s Day with clouds and the chance of a few light snow showers. Some untreated roads in and around the mountains could be a tad slick this morning, thanks to some highly localized mountain snow last night. Throughout the rest of the day, we could see a few breaks of sunshine. Temperatures for the day climb back into the mid and upper 20s and lower 30s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies prevail as overnight lows fall back into the teens and 20s.

Tuesday looks to feature more sunshine than the last several days. Temperatures for our Tuesday climb into the 30s and close to 40 for some. By mid-week, a disturbance may bring a few rain or snow showers. There will be a better chance for some snow showers on Thursday. A larger, stronger coastal storm will stay to our east, but it may bring some blustery conditions late Thursday into Friday. Otherwise, Friday will feature more sunshine once again.

The first weekend of 2004 will start dry on Saturday. It will be clouding up as a frontal system moves our way from the southwest. That system will bring us the chance for some snow on Sunday.

Have a great New Year’s Day and a great 2024!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen antique sign recovered
Antique sign stolen in Vermont found in New Hampshire shop
Ryan Bell, 21, of St. Albans
Search for missing person underway in St. Albans
South Burlington Police Dept.
Police investigate gunfire in South Burlington
Green Mountain Power
Green Mountain Power to more than double its heat pump rebate in New Year
Police search in Troy for missing man.
Police track down lost man in woods

Latest News

WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
The latest from the WCAX weather team. Happy New Year!
WCAX Sunday Evening Weather Webcast
7 Day Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast