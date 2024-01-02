$4K grant aims to expand Drag Story Hour at rural libraries

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The queens of the Vermont chapter of Drag Story Hour say their library readings of kids’ books provide representation and education for queer youth. However, the popular national storytelling movement continues to face a backlash in some conservative communities. Now, a new funding opportunity could bring Drag Story Hour to more communities.

Silly stories, arts and crafts, and plenty of glitter. It’s what supporters of Drag Story Hour say promotes learning with laughs.

“I like it because it includes literally so many fun stories to listen to. And both Emoji Nightmare and Katniss are really funny people,” said Dax Dubie, who uses they/them pronouns and has been going to Drag Story Hour since the age of two.

Dax’s mom, Hillary, says Drag Story Hour has allowed her child to express their gender identity in a positive and authentic way. “They’re completely themselves all the time, and it’s really cool to see that celebrated in places like this,” she said.

It’s something Justin Marsh -- known as Emoji Nightmare -- wishes they had as a kid. “I was a queer kid in rural Vermont and this wasn’t available to me,” Marsh said. Marsh grew up on a farm in Cambridge. in the ‘90s and says there weren’t resources for LGBTQ kids to learn about their identities. “I think that’s what’s really important about not only story hour, but organizations like Outright Vermont. They’re really allowing space for youth to arm themselves with the knowledge of gender and sexuality.”

Marsh hosts Drag Story Hour with Kat Redniss, known as Katniss Everqueer. The two have done events across the region. The program not only includes reading but also dancing and sign language. The books include topics including LGBTQ history-makers, non-binary identity, trauma recovery, and body positivity.

“At story hours, especially when we’re going into really rural areas, it might be the first time that a family or a child has seen themselves represented or seen their neighbor represented, or that just gives them language to express their feelings,” Redniss said,

Now, thanks to cash from the Vermont Community Fund, the duo plans to bring Drag Story Hour to more communities that may not have the resources to cover the cost. But it is in some of rural towns where they say they face the most backlash

“It’s traditionally an adult entertainment,” said Leon Rideout, a parent and veteran in Lancaster, New Hampshire. He was one of the voices that inspired Lancaster’s library board to cancel Drag Story Hour earlier this year. “They were using their adult entertainment stage names for the event. Most people felt it wasn’t age appropriate.”

Rideout is not alone in his concerns. Drag Story Hours have led to fierce opposition nationwide and Marsh says the cancellation of their event near Glen Falls caused the library to temporarily close for over two months. “Anyone who actually shows up here would know that what this is -- It’s pure care for the community, pure silliness character, and a ton of glitter,” Reniss said.

The pair say that like actors, they adapt to their audiences. “If we’re around children and children around us, we’re going to speak a little bit differently than we might be if we’re just hanging out with our friends at night or out at a restaurant or at a bar,” Marsh said.

Applications are open for libraries across Vermont to apply for a free Drag Story Hour. Eight libraries will be selected to host a story hour this summer. The deadline to apply is February 2.

