Enosburg Walgreens targeted again in smash-and-grab

ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities in Franklin County are investigating another smash-and-grab at the Walgreens in Enosburg.

It happened early Tuesday morning. Vermont State Police say a male suspect was caught on surveillance cameras after breaking the front door glass. They say he entered the store and stole cigarettes.

The same store was hit last Thursday when police say two suspects used a hammer to break the glass and steal cigarettes.

Related Story:

Police investigate Enosburg Walgreens burglary

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.