How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Enosburg Walgreens targeted again in smash-and-grab

Vermont State Police say a male suspect was caught on surveillance cameras after breaking the...
Vermont State Police say a male suspect was caught on surveillance cameras after breaking the front door glass.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities in Franklin County are investigating another smash-and-grab at the Walgreens in Enosburg.

It happened early Tuesday morning. Vermont State Police say a male suspect was caught on surveillance cameras after breaking the front door glass. They say he entered the store and stole cigarettes.

The same store was hit last Thursday when police say two suspects used a hammer to break the glass and steal cigarettes.

Related Story:

Police investigate Enosburg Walgreens burglary

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Bell
Missing Vermont man found dead
Police are investigating after they say several weapons were stolen during a break-in at a...
Weapons stolen in Northeast Kingdom burglary
Wyatt Patrick Thomas Murray was the UVM Medical Center's first New Year's baby.
Hospitals in our region welcome the 1st New Year’s babies
A South Burlington man faces a charge of reckless endangerment after police say he fired a gun...
Police investigate gunfire incident in South Burlington
A new year means new laws, and Vermont has a slew of new regulations that will affect your...
New year means new laws that will affect Vermonters’ wallets

Latest News

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley made her case to Upper Valley voters at a campaign...
As NH GOP primary looms, Sununu urges Christie to get out of the way
Avian Influenza, or bird flu, infected a backyard flock of 40 birds in Orleans County around a...
Vt. poultry farmers take precautions against Avian Flu
File photo
Vt. poultry farmers take precautions against avian flu
We all make mistakes, however, ours are sometimes seen by a lot of people.
We can laugh about it now: 2023 WCAX News blooper reel