How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

‘Handcuffed for life’: Officers stumble upon couple’s engagement, join in the fun

Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.
Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police officers in Tulsa made one couple’s proposal extra memorable.

In a Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Department said two officers stumbled upon a couple getting engaged in a park last weekend.

Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.

The groom’s parents said in a message, “Shout out to these two officers who stumbled upon our son’s engagement and made an awesome memory for them – these two kids agreed to be handcuffed for life.”

The department said they were glad to take part in the special moment.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Bell
Missing Vermont man found dead
Police are investigating after they say several weapons were stolen during a break-in at a...
Weapons stolen in Northeast Kingdom burglary
A new year means new laws, and Vermont has a slew of new regulations that will affect your...
New year means new laws that will affect Vermonters’ wallets
Wyatt Patrick Thomas Murray was the UVM Medical Center's first New Year's baby.
Hospitals in our region welcome the 1st New Year’s babies
A South Burlington man faces a charge of reckless endangerment after police say he fired a gun...
Police investigate gunfire incident in South Burlington

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine...
Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli risk
Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say
There’s a push in the new year to chip away at Chittenden County’s housing crunch, and South...
South Burlington takes aim at housing crisis with new projects
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause