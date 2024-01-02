Hochul unveils new proposals ahead of 2024 State of the State

NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York’s governor on Tuesday unveiled her first proposals ahead of her 2024 State of the State address.

Several of the proposals affect how much people in the Empire State pay for their medical care. Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed an increase in paid medical leave benefits, eliminating co-pays for insulin on certain insurance plans, and legislation to combat medical debt, which she says affects some 700,000 New Yorkers.

Hochul is also proposing legislation that would protect low-income New Yorkers from being sued for medical debt and limiting the size of the monthly payments and interest that providers can charge while also expanding hospital financial assistance programs.

“People can’t make the big payments and all of a sudden their debt spirals outta control people, even sometimes face lawsuits. Now, they’re being harassed for lawsuits for amounts of money that they’re never gonna be able to repay and they never could afford in the first place,” said Hochul, D-New York.

The governor’s proposals include strengthening consumer protections against unfair business practices and establishing buy-now, pay-later loan industry regulations.

Hochul’s State of the State address is Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. You can watch it live on www.wcax.com.

