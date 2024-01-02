Maintaining Vermont’s pandemic stockpile remains a balancing act

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After the scramble for ventilators, hand sanitizer, and personal protective equipment following the start of the outbreak of COVID in 2020, Vermont health officials say they have learned some lessons, and the state is now better prepared for pandemics of the future.

Masks and gloves were at one time hard to come by early in the pandemic for hospitals and the public. Now, not so much.

“I would say that the need for them or the desire for the general public to kind of be wearing them all the time has dropped off,” said Kyle Maxwell with Lakeside Pharmacy in Burlington. He says they have them readily available for the public.

And for doctors and nurses on the front lines, state officials say we’re prepared. “Being in emergency preparedness as long as I have, you can never tell for sure, but I feel pretty confident that we’re in a really good place,” said Tim Stetson, the strategic national stockpile coordinator at the Vermont Department of Health. “I think one of the things that we have to always consider whenever there’s a stockpile is not only do you want to stockpile but you want to maintain product that is usable.”

Stetson says it’s a constant process to make sure PPE is ready for distribution and hasn’t reached the end of its shelf life. Some items, like N-95 masks, lose effectiveness after a certain period. He says Vermont maintains a consistent 30-day supply. “We took an average of the actual distribution for the six months where we had the highest distribution levels and we found those were between March of 2020 and November of 2022,” he said

National reports have found some states were trashing some of their supply. Stetson said Vermont did toss some items like K-95 masks that were past their prime, but he says they try and sell excess products or donate them. “We’re working with our partners in Buildings and General Services to make sure that the product that we aren’t going to need, that people out there that need it or want it, are able to access it through our state surplus system,” Stetson said. “Right now, there’s probably a little -- well not a little -- there’s is a little more than what we need to maintain.”

Thousands of safety goggles were sold for as cheap as 29 cents apiece and more than 100,000 boot covers were sold for $82. You can also buy an infrared medical thermometer -- a familiar pandemic tool -- for $5 on the state’s surplus website.

