Montpelier City Council to return to City Hall

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - After six months of meeting in temporary locations, the Montpelier City Council is returning to Montpelier’s City Hall this week.

The building suffered major damage from flooding in July, including damage to the elevator. The council chamber was also used to store documents displaced by flood waters in the basement.

The city says while repairs to the building continue, the council will return on Wednesday and will offer a hybrid option to comply with ADA requirements

