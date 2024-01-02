The new year brings big changes to the Lebanon Landfill

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The Lebanon Landfill serves nearly two dozen towns in New Hampshire and Vermont. Beginning this year, the majority of those residents will need to change the way they throw out their trash.

The color purple will now be a common sight at the landfill in West Lebanon, a change that might need a bit of a learning curve.

“They gave a handout sheet when I came here in December,” said Brian McGinty of Woodstock.

While punch cards can still be used by Lebanon residents, all non-Lebanon residents who use the facility must now bag their trash in the required purple bags. People like McGinty.

“I think it is going in the right direction,” McGinty said. “To help reduce, especially with the recycling.”

More recycling options are now available, most notably plastic shopping bags and clothes.

“This helps us break down where our waste is coming from and how much was is coming in,” said Erica Douglas, the solid waste manager.

All residents who live in the solid waste district, which serves 22 towns in all, must also get a new permit with a $5 fee. The purple bags can be purchased at several area supermarkets, as well as the CVS near the landfill.

“When people pre-buy the bags it’s been shown that they start actually thinking about how much waste they are throwing away. And we have actually see a reduction in trash in those communities,” Douglas said.

“People will be much more conscious in what we are putting in the garbage,” said Amir Papa of West Lebanon.

City officials say the long-term viability of the landfill is a concern. The bags are designed to extend that life while encouraging more recycling.

“It will work,” Papa said. “It’s a step by step but it will work.”

All of the new rules and regulations are listed on the city’s website, including where the purple bags can be purchased.

