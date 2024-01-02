How to help
As NH GOP primary looms, Sununu urges Christie to get out of the way

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley made her case to Upper Valley voters at a campaign...
Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley made her case to Upper Valley voters at a campaign event in Lebanon, Thursday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says the race for the state’s GOP presidential primary is narrower than polls suggest and that voters should unite around one candidate -- Nikki Haley.

Sununu, who has endorsed Haley and traveled around the state on a campaign swing last week, says it comes down to the two front-runners and that Chris Christie should get out of the way.

“This is a two-person race. It’s between Trump and Nikki Haley. Everybody understands that. He knows his voters who want to see Trump defeated, are all coming over to Nikki Haley. In fact, the only person who wants Chris Christie to stay in the race is Donald Trump. I mean, think about the irony of that,” Sununu said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The Iowa caucus will be held on January 15th and New Hampshire will hold its primary a week later.

As far as the Democratic primary in New Hampshire, President Joe Biden’s name will be on the ballot because of a feud between the state and Democrats over the timing of the primary. A write-in campaign is underway.

