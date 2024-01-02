How to help
Open enrollment ends soon for Vermont Health Connect

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Open enrollment for Vermont’s health insurance marketplace, Vermont Health Connect, ends soon.

Any eligible Vermonter can enroll by Jan. 15 for coverage starting Feb. 1.

The Department of Health Access says 90% of people who have enrolled through Vermont Health Connect qualify for financial help, which means lower insurance premiums. They say thousands of Vermonters now pay less than $25 a month for coverage through the marketplace.

Vermonters can sign up on VermontHealthConnect.gov. You can also call the customer support center for help 1-855-899-9600.



