How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Setting financial resolutions for 2024

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the economy still a big question mark as we start the new year, what type of financial resolutions can you set in 2024?

Many folks are contemplating resolutions for the new year and among the most common are financial goals. There are some simple steps people can complete in just one day and still make a meaningful impact on personal finances.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Doug Robinson, vice president of strategy & innovation at Vermont Federal Credit Union

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Bell
Missing Vermont man found dead
Police are investigating after they say several weapons were stolen during a break-in at a...
Weapons stolen in Northeast Kingdom burglary
A new year means new laws, and Vermont has a slew of new regulations that will affect your...
New year means new laws that will affect Vermonters’ wallets
Wyatt Patrick Thomas Murray was the UVM Medical Center's first New Year's baby.
Hospitals in our region welcome the 1st New Year’s babies
A South Burlington man faces a charge of reckless endangerment after police say he fired a gun...
Police investigate gunfire incident in South Burlington

Latest News

There’s a push in the new year to chip away at Chittenden County’s housing crunch, and South...
South Burlington takes aim at housing crisis with new projects
New York’s governor on Tuesday unveiled her first proposals ahead of her 2024 State of the...
Hochul unveils new proposals ahead of 2024 State of the State
With the economy still a big question mark as we start the new year, what type of financial...
Setting financial resolutions for 2024
Purple trash bags will now be a common sight at the Lebanon Landfill, a change that might need...
The new year brings big changes to the Lebanon Landfill