How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

SONIC adds nutty flavor combo to its menu

The new Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.
The new Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.(SONIC)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - SONIC is kicking off 2024 with a new cheeseburger and milkshake flavor that might sound a little nuts.

Starting Jan. 8, you can head to your local SONIC to taste the Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger and the Peanut Butter Bacon Shake.

SONIC says that the “flavors may sound too extreme, but don’t knock ‘em until you try ‘em!”

The burger features two beef patties layered with peanut butter, bacon, grilled onions and cheese on a bun.

If you are craving something sweet, the milkshake mixes peanut butter and bacon with vanilla soft serve. It is topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

The new Peanut Butter Bacon Shake is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.
The new Peanut Butter Bacon Shake is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.(SONIC)

“Peanut butter and bacon is not a combination you’d expect on a cheeseburger, and you definitely wouldn’t think to combine these flavors into a shake,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “We did it once with the Pickle Juice Slush, and we’re doing it again with this latest ‘this-seems-weird-but-I-have-to-try-it’ combination that you can experience either on a cheeseburger or in a shake.”

The burger and milkshake will be on the menu until Feb. 4.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Bell
Missing Vermont man found dead
Police are investigating after they say several weapons were stolen during a break-in at a...
Weapons stolen in Northeast Kingdom burglary
Wyatt Patrick Thomas Murray was the UVM Medical Center's first New Year's baby.
Hospitals in our region welcome the 1st New Year’s babies
A new year means new laws, and Vermont has a slew of new regulations that will affect your...
New year means new laws that will affect Vermonters’ wallets
A South Burlington man faces a charge of reckless endangerment after police say he fired a gun...
Police investigate gunfire incident in South Burlington

Latest News

“He showed up. That was insane,” Isaac said. “It was kind of the last thing I expected.”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprises 13-year-old with Super Bowl tickets
Open enrollment for Vermont's health insurance marketplace, Vermont Health Connect, ends soon.
Open enrollment ends soon for Vermont Health Connect
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says the race for the state’s GOP presidential primary is...
As NH GOP primary looms, Sununu urges Christie to get out of the way
Authorities in Franklin County are investigating another smash-and-grab at the Walgreens in...
Enosburg Walgreens targeted again in smash-and-grab
Open enrollment for Vermont's health insurance marketplace, Vermont Health Connect, ends soon....
Open enrollment ends soon for Vermont Health Connect