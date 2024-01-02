South Burlington takes aim at housing crisis with new projects

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a push in the new year to chip away at Chittenden County’s housing crunch, and South Burlington is leading the way with hundreds of new units, many of them already underway.

“The bulk of the buildings are under construction right now. That’s so exciting to be right on the precipice,” said South Burlington Director of Planning & Zoning Paul Conner.

South Burlington is on a good path to addressing the housing shortage in their area. The city last year issued a record 441 zoning permits for the construction of new homes. Of those, are 389 for multi-unit buildings, 30 for duplexes, and 22 for single-family homes. And at least seven more of those kinds of developments are scheduled to be built in 2024.

“One nearing completion over behind healthy living and Trader Joe’s. Three more that are rising from the ground as we speak, and three more after that. Now, we are looking out to 25 and 26 and 27 and 28 -- because the time frame for construction for a lot of these projects is pretty long,” Conner said.

He says there will also be a mix of family homes throughout 2024 and future years, including the O’Brien Eastview Neighborhood and some off of Hinesburg Road. “We have received an application recently just off of Shelburne Road that would be a mix of singles, twos, and threes. One of our goals in the city is to provide for this missing middle of housing,” Conner said.

But housing is not the only goal city officials are planning for 2024. “Our City Council has really committed to addressing the impacts of climate change. We believe that having folks live and work and play close to each other, close to public services, close to public transportation, close to employment and education opportunities is a huge advantage,” said South Burlington City Manager Jessie Baker.

The University of Vermont is in the process of building 295 housing units for staff, graduate students, and other employees.

Related Stories:

Fossil fuel-free housing development coming to South Burlington

Amid City Center growth, South Burlington discusses student transportation safety

Apartments open for UVM Health Network workers

UVM to invest $22M in South Burlington housing

Vt. housing program provides financial incentive to developers

Vt. officials tour communities for missing-middle home ‘toolkit’

Can homes for the ‘missing middle’ be environmentally sustainable?

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.