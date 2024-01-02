Vermont lawmakers poised to return to work Wednesday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers return to the Statehouse Wednesday with a big list of unfinished priorities and dwindling cash to pay for them.

Major bills introduced last year, including paid family leave, are still up for debate, but this summer’s devastating flooding -- and the millions of dollars needed to match federal FEMA disaster funds -- will be a top priority.

Lawmakers will also be keeping a close eye on a forecasted 18.5% property tax increase driven by things like pandemic cash going away, rising health care costs, and aging school infrastructure. And even more pressure is expected as lawmakers address statewide PCB remediation and whether the state should fund school construction.

School districts are currently working on their budget proposals and officials will have a better idea of what the landscape will look like after Town Meeting Day. But both Democrats and Republicans alike say Vermonters can’t afford a nearly 20% hike.

Housing across the entire state remains a top priority for lawmakers, particularly homeless Vermonters, whose emergency hotel vouchers are slated to end in April. The program was one of the biggest political battles at the end of the last session. Since then, the state has tried to find permanent housing or set up congregate shelters to avoid seniors and people with disabilities being pushed out onto the street.

Further changes to Act 250 are also expected to help fast-track housing.

Governor Phil Scott is poised to deliver his State of State address on Thursday afternoon.

