How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont lawmakers poised to return to work Wednesday

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers return to the Statehouse Wednesday with a big list of unfinished priorities and dwindling cash to pay for them.

Major bills introduced last year, including paid family leave, are still up for debate, but this summer’s devastating flooding -- and the millions of dollars needed to match federal FEMA disaster funds -- will be a top priority.

Lawmakers will also be keeping a close eye on a forecasted 18.5% property tax increase driven by things like pandemic cash going away, rising health care costs, and aging school infrastructure. And even more pressure is expected as lawmakers address statewide PCB remediation and whether the state should fund school construction.

School districts are currently working on their budget proposals and officials will have a better idea of what the landscape will look like after Town Meeting Day. But both Democrats and Republicans alike say Vermonters can’t afford a nearly 20% hike.

Housing across the entire state remains a top priority for lawmakers, particularly homeless Vermonters, whose emergency hotel vouchers are slated to end in April. The program was one of the biggest political battles at the end of the last session. Since then, the state has tried to find permanent housing or set up congregate shelters to avoid seniors and people with disabilities being pushed out onto the street.

Further changes to Act 250 are also expected to help fast-track housing.

Governor Phil Scott is poised to deliver his State of State address on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Bell
Missing Vermont man found dead
Police are investigating after they say several weapons were stolen during a break-in at a...
Weapons stolen in Northeast Kingdom burglary
A new year means new laws, and Vermont has a slew of new regulations that will affect your...
New year means new laws that will affect Vermonters’ wallets
Wyatt Patrick Thomas Murray was the UVM Medical Center's first New Year's baby.
Hospitals in our region welcome the 1st New Year’s babies
A South Burlington man faces a charge of reckless endangerment after police say he fired a gun...
Police investigate gunfire incident in South Burlington

Latest News

These photos released by the Rochester, NY Police Department, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, shows a...
Police seek motive in fiery fatal crash in upstate New York; no terror link found
A Vermont man has died following a single-car crash in Dummerston last month. - File photo
Vermont man dies following crash on Interstate 91
Fiel photo
Wildlife Watch: Even the pros need ice fishing safety reminders
File photo
Vt. judiciary tackles effort to address mental health and recidivism