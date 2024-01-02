Vermont man dies following crash on Interstate 91

DUMMERSTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has died following a single-car crash in Dummerston last month.

Vermont state police say on Dec. 4, shortly after 3 p.m., Donald Pratt, 77, of Vernon, went off Interstate 91 north and crashed into a tree.

Pratt was treated at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and then transferred to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where he died weeks later.

Police say Pratt was alone in his car.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

