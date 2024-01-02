How to help
Vermont man dies following crash on Interstate 91

A Vermont man has died following a single-car crash in Dummerston last month. - File photo
A Vermont man has died following a single-car crash in Dummerston last month.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DUMMERSTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has died following a single-car crash in Dummerston last month.

Vermont state police say on Dec. 4, shortly after 3 p.m., Donald Pratt, 77, of Vernon, went off Interstate 91 north and crashed into a tree.

Pratt was treated at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and then transferred to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where he died weeks later.

Police say Pratt was alone in his car.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

