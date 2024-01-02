Vt. judiciary tackles effort to address mental health and recidivism

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The intersection of mental health and criminal recidivism is behind a new effort spearheaded by the Vermont Judiciary to keep chronic re-offenders out of the court system.

Vermont’s courts have seen a revolving door of cases involving low-level criminal offenders with drug and mental health issues. A new draft report details the findings of the Vermont Judiciary Commission on Mental Health and the Courts. It calls for implementing peer support services to better support offenders, creating state-wide training for anyone who interacts with people suffering from mental illness, and identifying the best places in the judicial process to intervene and identify mental health issues.

“We’re looking for ways to divert them out of the justice system and into appropriate treatment that will get them back on a road to a better health,” said Vermont Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Reiber.

A law passed last year has already yielded results, clearing up a big backlog of cases by allowing authorized psychologists -- not just psychiatrists -- to determine whether a defendant is mentally competent to go through the criminal justice process.

Senator Ginny Lyons, D-Chittenden County, says she is optimistic about the future of the three branches all addressing mental health challenges in the judicial system. “I believe that the backlog is clearing off. It has allowed for additional resources to determine competency. So, I think it’s been a good step,” Lyons said. “I think the most important things about working together are understanding what the issues are in the judiciary and then understanding the difficulties associated with mental health counseling, intellectual disabilities, and how best to treat folks with those conditions.”

Department of Mental Health officials are also praising the collaborative effort. “The Commission has been instrumental in building positive relationships and trust among stakeholders. As we eagerly await legislative developments this year, we anticipate further improvement of the intersection of mental health system of care and the criminal justice system,” officials said in a statement.

