Vt. poultry farmers take precautions against Avian Flu

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Avian Influenza, or bird flu, infected a backyard flock of 40 birds in Orleans County around a month ago. It’s the third time bird flu has been confirmed in the history of Vermont.

Bird flu is transmitted from birds like ducks and geese to backyard or poultry flocks by transmission of saliva, mucus, or feces. Poultry farms in Vermont have been hunkering down to increase their biosecurity measures.

Happy Bird Poultry Farm has not had any outside visitors inside their barn, home to four thousand chickens, since bird flu landed in Vermont around a year ago. They’ve avoided it so far.

“The impact for us if we do get avian flu is huge. We can be shut down because they will depopulate the farm. And we’ve only got one barn, some of the bigger producers may be able to go barn by barn. But our entire flock, day-old to day-done, would be gone,” said Boyle.

Owner Ember Boyle says they produce almost 30,000 pounds of chicken a year and only sell in Vermont. She says if they lost their flock it would impact the state chicken supply too.

Boyle says they only let staff in now. When they enter the barn, they sanitize, use a bird flu wash on their feet, and have designated clothes.

They’ve also expanded their horizons because of the flu, adding beef products to create a source of income if the chickens aren’t there. “My mother always said, plan for the worst and hope for the best,” said Boyle.

Dr. Kaitlynn Levine, Vermont’s assistant Veterinarian, says all three of Vermont’s outbreaks are similar, consisting of backyard noncommercial flocks near water, where it’s likely ducks infected the flock. “It’s really just about trying to keep everything contained. Minimize the access as much as possible,” said Lavine.

She says it’s hard to know how common bird flu is in any bird you come across but they know it’s in the community following the Orleans County outbreak and recent confirmation in New York.

“Vermont has, for the most part, been very lucky. Our producers have been really diligent, and they’ve taken good precautions. Vermont is the only New England state that has had an outbreak this season. But we have not been hit as hard as some of our neighbors have been in previous instances for this,” said Lavine.

The Agency of Agriculture is asking folks to report sick birds to them so they can listen to each situation and triage and test the birds as necessary.

