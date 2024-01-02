BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was great to see and feel the long-absent sun on this Tuesday. But we are heading back to our familiar cloudy ways again starting tonight. A weak cold front will be slowly sagging down out of Canada, bringing the clouds back in overnight along with a few scattered flurries which will be on-and-off throughout the day on Wednesday. As the cold front finally moves through by Thursday morning, we will get a little heftier batch of snow showers which could leave a couple of inches of snow on the ground by the end of the day on Thursday, mainly in the higher elevations.

After the front clears the area to our south, skies will clear out again on Thursday night, but that will lead to a chilly start to Friday. Overnight lows will be in the single digits to the low/mid teens. Then we’ll get the sunshine back for most of Friday before another weak disturbance brings the clouds back later in the day, with maybe a few flurries again Friday night.

The first weekend of 2024 will start with a mostly cloudy Saturday as a storm system moves our way from the southern states. That system will strengthen into a coastal storm, and we will be on the northern fringe of this system. At this point, it looks like we will get some accumulating snow out of this system. Right now, it is too early to say how much snow we will get out of that storm.

It will be quiet again for next Monday and most of Tuesday, but another, stronger storm system may be affecting us late Tuesday through Wednesday with a possible wintry mix and windy conditions.

