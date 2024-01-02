BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! Most of us are gearing up to see some welcome sunshine today with partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies overhead. The one exception to that rule may be St. Lawrence County, New York, where lake effect clouds from Lake Ontario limit the sunshine. Sunshine and a southerly breeze mean temperatures climb into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds return tonight as overnight lows fall back into the 20s.

A cold front begins to slide through the region Wednesday. We may see a few snow showers on Wednesday and Thursday. At this point, the Mountains could pick up a few inches while the rest generally see a trace upwards of 2 inches. That front will knock down temperatures from the mid to upper 30s Wednesday back down into the 20s and lower 30s for Thursday and Friday.

Friday and Saturday look dry but cloudy. During the second half of the weekend, we are watching a potential Nor’easter that will be heading our way from the south and could bring us some snow. But it may also miss us altogether. It is too soon to tell, but your MAX Advantage Weather Team will keep a close eye on that developing situation as we go through the week.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.