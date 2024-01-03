2023 Burlington Police Chief’s Report: Call volume up, gun violence down

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police Department’s overall incident volume swelled to more than 30,000 calls for service in the past year, surpassing the previous two years, according to the year-end BPD Chief’s Report released Wednesday.

BPD Chief Jon Murad says he’s optimistic that new officers joining the force in the coming year will make a difference in reducing the rash of crimes that dominated headlines in the past year, but that there will be no quick fixes.

“None of this is going to go away in 2024 ‚but I do feel that 2024 is going to be an improvement on 2023,” Murad said.

When comparing 2023 to the five-year average of 2018 to 2022, Burlington Police say overdoses rose by 252% and larceny or other property crimes rose by 70%. “This terrible epidemic of drug use that we are experiencing with new drugs, more difficult to address drugs than we’ve ever seen before. Also, for that matter, issues around theft, around public order, around how safe our community feels in our shared public spaces,” Murad said.

One of the top statistics of note from the past year was gun violence. Police reported 16 incidents, a decrease from 2022, which saw 26 incidents, including five murders.

2023 included the random shooting of three college students of Palestinian descent and a double murder where one death is still being investigated. Murad says arrests in previous years helped to bring that number down. “2022 was just a really hard year with regard to gun violence and we saw a decrease -- an important and noticeable decrease in 2023,” he said.

Burlington Police Commission Chair Shakuntala Rao says she’s hopeful the department can work to improve responsiveness to calls in the new year. “There has to be a mechanism that is in place that responds to people’s concerns. It cannot sort of feel like you file something online and it goes into a black hole and nobody knows where it went,” she said.

Murad agrees, saying the department is not as responsive as they want to be. He says there are 21 officers currently available for patrol and 10 new officers have joined the department and are in various stages of field training.

Rao agrees that staffing is a priority but that the response to crime in the city must be holistic. “We have to focus on mental health. We have to focus on drug addiction. We have to focus on homelessness, poverty, and inequality. Those are the challenges of our time,” she said.

One way of the ways the department has attempted to address some of the problems over the past year was the introduction of unarmed, unsworn officers known as community service officers and community support liaisons who can respond to calls about homelessness and some mental health-related incidents. The department now has nearly all CSL positions filled but has room in the budget for at least five more CSOs.

Related Stories:

People pack Burlington’s 2nd public safety forum

Burlington officials push Legislature to pass stalled gun safety charter changes

Burlington mayoral election a referendum on vision for Queen City

Burlington beefs up security to help downtown shoppers, retailers feel safe

Burlington downtown at crucial crossroads ahead of holiday season

Exodus of Burlington businesses prompts worries about downtown’s economic health

City councilors approve new plans to protect Burlington businesses, customers

Burlington City Council passes resolution to prioritize drug crisis

WCAX Investigates: Burlington’s intractable homeless crisis

Burlington property owners putting up fences to discourage vagrants, violence

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.