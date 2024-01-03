6 hospitalized after head-on crash in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Six people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning following a head-on crash in Williston.

it happened just after 9 a.m. on Williston Road between Southridge and Old Stage Roads. Williston Police say a witness saw a car with five teens cross the center line, hitting another car head-on.

“It’s still under investigation. Both vehicles have been removed and now we’re in the process of finishing interviewing and coming up with an understanding of how this crash occurred,” said Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley.

He says the five teens, along with the woman driving the other car, were sent to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The road was closed for over an hour but is now back open.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.