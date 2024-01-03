How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

802 News Podcast: Losing Charlie

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Even now, almost four years later, there’s so much we don’t know about the coronavirus -- why some get it, others don’t. Why for some it’s like a cold while others are hospitalized and millions have died.

One of the great mysteries is why some people are still profoundly affected weeks, months, or even years later a condition commonly called long COVID. Its effects can be debilitating and devastating -- extreme constant fatigue, brain fog, and depression. For some, long COVID is so severe they take their own lives. Charlie Vallee was one of them. Charlie grew up in South Burlington. He was active in youth sports. When he was a kid, he moved overseas when his dad, Skip Vallee, was named ambassador to Slovakia by President George W. Bush.

Charlie developed an interest in foreign affairs and security issues. At Colgate College, he earned a degree in international affairs and later went on to work for the Defense Intelligence Agency. It is while he was there, in early 2022, he came down with COVID but couldn’t shake it. Months later, he took his own life. He was 27 years old.

In the latest edition of the 802 News Podcast, Mark Johnson spoke with Skip Vallee about the death of his son.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man has died following a single-car crash in Dummerston last month. - File photo
Vermont man dies following crash on Interstate 91
Ryan Bell
Missing Vermont man found dead
Six people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning following a head-on crash on Williston...
6 hospitalized after head-on crash in Williston
Vermont State Police say a male suspect was caught on surveillance cameras after breaking the...
Enosburg Walgreens targeted again in smash-and-grab
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain

Latest News

Educators in New Hampshire are applauding a vote by state lawmakers Wednesday aimed at...
NH bill aims to attract more teachers
Vermont’s House of Representatives on Wednesday acknowledged three Palestinian men shot in...
Lawmakers acknowledge families of Palestinian men wounded in Vt. shooting
The Burlington Police Department’s overall incident volume swelled to more than 30,000 calls...
BPD Chief's Report: Gun violence dips in 2023 while call volume increases
File photo
2023 Burlington Police Chief’s Report: Call volume up, gun violence down
Vermont’s House of Representatives on Wednesday acknowledged three Palestinian men shot in...
Lawmakers acknowledge families of Palestinian men wounded in Vt. shooting