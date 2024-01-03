802 News Podcast: Losing Charlie

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Even now, almost four years later, there’s so much we don’t know about the coronavirus -- why some get it, others don’t. Why for some it’s like a cold while others are hospitalized and millions have died.

One of the great mysteries is why some people are still profoundly affected weeks, months, or even years later a condition commonly called long COVID. Its effects can be debilitating and devastating -- extreme constant fatigue, brain fog, and depression. For some, long COVID is so severe they take their own lives. Charlie Vallee was one of them. Charlie grew up in South Burlington. He was active in youth sports. When he was a kid, he moved overseas when his dad, Skip Vallee, was named ambassador to Slovakia by President George W. Bush.

Charlie developed an interest in foreign affairs and security issues. At Colgate College, he earned a degree in international affairs and later went on to work for the Defense Intelligence Agency. It is while he was there, in early 2022, he came down with COVID but couldn’t shake it. Months later, he took his own life. He was 27 years old.

In the latest edition of the 802 News Podcast, Mark Johnson spoke with Skip Vallee about the death of his son.

