Dartmouth College to open outdoor ice skating rink to the public

Dartmouth College is inviting the community onto campus this winter for a little exercise and outdoor recreation at the school's outdoor ice skating rink.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Dartmouth College is inviting the community onto campus this winter for a little exercise and outdoor recreation.

The ice skating rink on the green was filled with more than 26,000 gallons of water on Wednesday morning.

Dartmouth has built rinks on the green every winter since the pandemic, but this is the first year it will be open to the public.

College officials say it’s part of the new administration’s efforts to be engaged with the Upper Valley as a whole.

“We are here to be a partner,” said Jana Barnello of Dartmouth College. “We want to add value to our neighbors and opening up to the public, we want the community here on campus with us to enjoy something that can bring some cheer during the darkest months of the year, the coldest months of the year.”

The rink obviously will not officially open until the water freezes.

The town will help clear the snow throughout the winter.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult to skate.

