Health Watch: Program expands health worker training on ultrasound

File photo
File photo(Helmsley Charitable Trust)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Ultrasounds can be an important tool to address a variety of patients’ needs. But not all hospital employees are trained to use them. Now, officials at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury are working to address that gap in care.

Jade Kaplan has been a midwife at NVRH for about seven years. Within that time, she says the hospital has been developing so-called point-of-care ultrasound, or POCUS.

“I came to NVRH already trained in amniotic fluid index and biophysical profile testing. But I didn’t have the capabilities of first-trimester ultrasound when I first started working here,” Kaplan said.

The advent of smaller, more portable machines in recent years gives health care providers, including midwives, the ability to take ultrasounds without patients having to wait for an appointment when something is wrong.

“The radiology department will do everything it can to meet urgent need of patients on their same-day situation. But if we can lighten their load by doing some of the standard lower technology type of ultrasounds, being able to do that frees up the radiology department to be able to the more complicated and urgent cases,” Kaplan said.

Ultrasounds were typically done exclusively in the radiology department, but after a backlog developed in 2020, the hospital began training all departments on POCUS, to do it wherever it was needed.

“There will be times on a weekend or on a holiday that we really need to see what’s going on with the heart or the abdomen or other parts. So, by having the practitioner themselves be able to do a diagnostic ultrasound has been very helpful,” said NVRH’s Dr. Michael Rousse.

Medical professionals across the hospital., especially the ER, have hailed the program. “We use it extensively, I would say mostly on our critically ill patients, but certainly on lower acuity patients. With things like tissue infections, it’s great,” said Dr. John Nesbitt, who works in NVRH’s ER.

