How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Hiker rescued after falling down Adirondack mountain peak on wet, wintry night

Forest rangers successfully rescued an upstate New York hiker who survived a frigid night on a...
Forest rangers successfully rescued an upstate New York hiker who survived a frigid night on a rugged Adirondack mountain peak trapped above a cliff, after she slipped and fell hundreds of feet. - File photo(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forest rangers successfully rescued an upstate New York hiker who survived a frigid night on a rugged Adirondack mountain peak trapped above a cliff, after she slipped and fell hundreds of feet down from the summit.

“I thought I might have froze to death. There were like 45-mile-an-hour winds (70 kph) up there,” veteran hiker Hope Lloyd said Wednesday about her recent ordeal.

Lloyd, 46, was solo hiking on the day after Christmas when she lost her footing at around 5:30 p.m. near the top of South Dix Mountain. Lloyd and state rangers said she slid several hundred feet over steep snow and down a slippery rock slab. She was heading straight toward a cliff but was stopped by a small spruce tree.

“That’s the only thing that saved me,” Lloyd said in a phone interview. “If I was a little bit to the left or a little bit to the right, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

Conditions were treacherous on the 4,060-foot (1,235-meter) mountain, one of the Adirondack High Peaks, with heavy rain and areas of deep snow and slick ice, according to Ranger Jamison Martin. Temperatures were in the lower 30s (around zero degrees Celsius).

“It’s basically what we call hypothermia weather: wet, cold, just the mix of those things. It’s a bad combo,” Martin said in a video detailing the rescue.

Lloyd is an experienced hiker who has climbed all 46 Adirondack High Peaks, twice. But she was exhausted and felt it was too perilous to move from her spot because she might slip again and start sliding toward the cliff. Even with her headlamp, it was too dark and foggy to see. She phoned for help.

Lloyd had an emergency blanket and kept herself moving in place as much as possible to fight off the cold.

Martin and another forest ranger reached her by 1:30 a.m. — about eight hours after her fall. They gave her warm liquids, food and dry clothing and soon helped her bushwhack back to the trail. They reached her vehicle at 6:30 a.m.

The resident of South Glens Falls, New York, suffered some scrapes and bruises but realizes it could have been much worse.

“I feel extremely grateful. Extremely grateful,” she said. “I just want to hug everybody.”

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A Vermont man has died following a single-car crash in Dummerston last month. - File photo
Vermont man dies following crash on Interstate 91
Ryan Bell
Missing Vermont man found dead
Vermont State Police say a male suspect was caught on surveillance cameras after breaking the...
Enosburg Walgreens targeted again in smash-and-grab
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
A new year means new laws, and Vermont has a slew of new regulations that will affect your...
New year means new laws that will affect Vermonters’ wallets

Latest News

Vermont lawmakers have returned to the Statehouse and legislative leaders say recovery from...
Flood recovery, public safety, opioid crisis and housing are Vt. Legislature’s top priorities
A Lyndon Rescue ambulance was badly damaged in a crash with an SUV in St. Johnsbury on...
Lyndon Rescue ambulance damaged in crash while transporting patient
Six people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning following a head-on crash in Williston.
6 hospitalized after head-on crash in Williston
Six people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning following a head-on crash on Williston...
6 hospitalized after head-on crash in Williston