How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Lawmakers acknowledge families of Palestinian men wounded in Vt. shooting

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s House of Representatives on Wednesday acknowledged three Palestinian men shot in Burlington this fall and recognized their families.

Palestinian-American college students Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ahmed and Kinnan Abdalhamid were walking on North Prospect Street when they were shot. They were in Burlington visiting family for Thanksgiving.

Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and...
Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and Hisham Awartani (right) were shot in Burlington, Vermont.(Institute for Middle East Understanding via CNN Newsource)

Police are investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

The family of Awartani attended the first day of the legislative session and were honored by Vermont lawmakers.

“While the horrific crime yields feelings of confusion, grief and fear, all of which we are still grappling with, it also yields stories of hope, strength, resiliency and radical love,” said Rep. Mary-Katherine Stone, D/P-Burlington.

The shooting, which reverberated through communities across Vermont and the country, is still under investigation by police.

Jason Eaton, 48, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.

Related Stories:

Palestinian-American student speaks out about Burlington shooting

Final Burlington shooting victim discharged from hospital

Vigil for victims of gun violence held at UVM

College student critically injured in Burlington shooting to undergo long rehab

A world away from the West Bank, Vermont shooting victims and their families face new grief and fear

Ex of man charged in Burlington shootings had police remove gun from home

Victim in Burlington shootings speaks out

Families of shooting victims arrive in Burlington

‘This is a dangerous time in America’: Mother of Vt. shooting victim shares concerns

Authorities face calls to declare a hate crime in Vermont shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent

Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting; victims’ families react

Local leaders respond to shooting of 3 Palestinian-American men

Vermont for Justice in Palestine holds vigil for 3 shot in Burlington

Community members react to Burlington triple shooting

Three Palestinian American students injured in Burlington shooting

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man has died following a single-car crash in Dummerston last month. - File photo
Vermont man dies following crash on Interstate 91
Ryan Bell
Missing Vermont man found dead
Six people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning following a head-on crash on Williston...
6 hospitalized after head-on crash in Williston
Vermont State Police say a male suspect was caught on surveillance cameras after breaking the...
Enosburg Walgreens targeted again in smash-and-grab
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain

Latest News

Educators in New Hampshire are applauding a vote by state lawmakers Wednesday aimed at...
NH bill aims to attract more teachers
Vermont’s House of Representatives on Wednesday acknowledged three Palestinian men shot in...
Lawmakers acknowledge families of Palestinian men wounded in Vt. shooting
The Burlington Police Department’s overall incident volume swelled to more than 30,000 calls...
BPD Chief's Report: Gun violence dips in 2023 while call volume increases
File photo
2023 Burlington Police Chief’s Report: Call volume up, gun violence down