Lawmakers acknowledge families of Palestinian men wounded in Vt. shooting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s House of Representatives on Wednesday acknowledged three Palestinian men shot in Burlington this fall and recognized their families.

Palestinian-American college students Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ahmed and Kinnan Abdalhamid were walking on North Prospect Street when they were shot. They were in Burlington visiting family for Thanksgiving.

Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and Hisham Awartani (right) were shot in Burlington, Vermont. (Institute for Middle East Understanding via CNN Newsource)

Police are investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

The family of Awartani attended the first day of the legislative session and were honored by Vermont lawmakers.

“While the horrific crime yields feelings of confusion, grief and fear, all of which we are still grappling with, it also yields stories of hope, strength, resiliency and radical love,” said Rep. Mary-Katherine Stone, D/P-Burlington.

The shooting, which reverberated through communities across Vermont and the country, is still under investigation by police.

Jason Eaton, 48, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.

