Lyndon Rescue ambulance damaged in car crash while transporting patient

A Lyndon rescue ambulance was badly damaged in a car crash Tuesday afternoon.
A Lyndon rescue ambulance was badly damaged in a car crash Tuesday afternoon.(Lyndon Rescue Facebook)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:56 PM EST
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lyndon Rescue ambulance was badly damaged in a car crash Tuesday afternoon.

St. Johnsbury Fire Department, Vermont State Police, and Calex Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

St. Johnsbury Fire Department Captain Phil Hawthorne said the accident happened around 4:09 p.m. at the intersection of Hospital Dr. and Old Center Rd. in St. Johnsbury.

Both the ambulance and the other car sustained bad front of the vehicle damage, and the ambulance was transporting one patient when it crashed.

“Thankfully, all parties involved in the crash, including the patient and two ambulance providers, were uninjured in the crash,” Lyndon Rescue said in a post on Facebook.

Vermont State Police are investigating the crash.

