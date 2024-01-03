How to help
New York governor pushes for reading education overhaul as test scores lag

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will push for schools to reemphasize phonics in literacy...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will push for schools to reemphasize phonics in literacy education programs, a potential overhaul that comes as many states are revamping curriculums amid low reading scores.(Photo provided)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said she will push for schools to reemphasize phonics in literacy education programs, a potential overhaul that comes as many states revamp curriculums amid low reading scores.

The proposal would require the state education department to draft guidelines centered on the so-called science of reading, a phonics-based approach to literacy education, that school districts would have to follow by September 2025.

The state Legislature would need to approve the plan before it could go into effect.

The change would see New York join a national movement away from an education method known as balanced literacy, which focuses on introducing children to books they find interesting — often at the expense of dedicated phonics instruction.

New York, like other states, has seen reading proficiency scores dip after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools and forced classes online. Last year, data showed that fewer than half of third-grade students in New York read at proficient levels in state tests.

“Reading is the foundation of our education system, but New York State is currently not meeting basic reading proficiency levels,” Hochul, a Democrat, said in a statement. “We cannot continue to allow our kids to fall further behind by utilizing outdated and discredited approaches to reading comprehension.”

More than 30 states have transitioned toward phonics-based science of reading programs, the governor’s office said. New York City has also implemented a similar program.

Hochul’s plan includes $10 million to train teachers on science of reading instruction as well as an expansion of credentialing programs in state and city public colleges for teachers focused on science of reading education.

The governor announced the proposal as part of her agenda for the state’s Legislative session, which began Wednesday and will end in June.

In remarks to reporters, Will Barclay, the Republican leader of the New York State Assembly, appeared open to the governor’s education plan but said he would wait until a bill is filed before taking a formal position.

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

