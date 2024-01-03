Newport slated to get mental health urgent care facility

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Northeast Kingdom Human Services is making headway on creating a mental health facility in the region.

The designated state agency plans to renovate an existing building on Lakemont Road in Newport into a 24/7 mental health urgent care center for up to 10 patients.

The property is currently used as a physical therapy clinic but officials hope to move into the building by next summer.

“This is a nice bridge to alleviate pressure on the hospitals to board people in the emergency room -- which is not a great therapeutic place for people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Trying to prevent people from going to inpatient -- it’s just another opportunity and resource,” NKHS’ Kelsey Stavseth.

She says the clinic will be the only one of its kind in the NEK.

