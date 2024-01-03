NH bill aims to attract more teachers

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Educators in New Hampshire are applauding a vote by state lawmakers Wednesday aimed at attracting more people to become teachers.

The Granite State, like other parts of the region, is experiencing a teacher shortage, especially in more rural areas. The bill being considered by the Senate would create a student loan forgiveness program for educators who work in rural and underserved parts of the state. The program would provide up to $12,000 for public school educators to pay off their college loans.

“We really looked at this as part of one of the legs of a three-legged stool that we talked about last year to help the educator shortage in New Hampshire. Student loan forgiveness was one. Having a homegrown mentor program and grants for districts to have those mentor programs was the second piece, and then student-teacher stipends,” said Megan Tuttle, president of the NEA-New Hampshire.

The bill still needs to pass the House before heading to Governor Sununu.

