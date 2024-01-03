How to help
Program aims to bolster farm labor workforce

By Kiana Burks
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new initiative underway in Vermont to address labor shortages by fostering collaboration between farmers, new Americans, and other stakeholders.

With Vermont losing nearly half its dairy farms over the past decade, along with an aging population of farmers, the Grow America Farm Corps initiative aims to match new Americans seeking agricultural training and mentorship with farmers to get on-the-job experience.

Kiana Burks spoke with Elizabeth Lynn with Operation Recovery and Nicole Dubuque with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture about the new effort.

