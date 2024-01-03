Sanders calls on Congress to block military funding to Israel

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is again calling on Congress to reject $10 billion in military aid earmarked for Israel.

Sanders says while the U.S. recognizes that Hamas’ terrorist attack in October began the war, it must also recognize that Israel’s military response has been “grossly disproportionate, immoral, and in violation of international law.”

“Enough is enough. Congress must reject that funding. The taxpayers of the United States must no longer be complicit in destroying the lives of innocent men, women, and children in Gaza,” Sanders said in a statement.

Let me be clear: NO MORE U.S. funding for Netanyahu’s illegal, immoral, brutal, and grossly disproportionate war against the Palestinian people. Congress must reject any effort to pass $10 billion of unconditional military aid for the right-wing Netanyahu government. pic.twitter.com/P3AoprlKli — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 2, 2024

Congress is set to reconvene next week and Senate negotiators have been seeking a deal on border security that could be tied to aid for Ukraine and Israel. Republicans have insisted that any aid package be paired with major border security policy changes. Sanders last month joined GOP lawmakers in rejecting the military aid package.

