Sanders calls on Congress to block military funding to Israel

Sen. Bernie Sanders/File
Sen. Bernie Sanders/File(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is again calling on Congress to reject $10 billion in military aid earmarked for Israel.

Sanders says while the U.S. recognizes that Hamas’ terrorist attack in October began the war, it must also recognize that Israel’s military response has been “grossly disproportionate, immoral, and in violation of international law.”

“Enough is enough. Congress must reject that funding. The taxpayers of the United States must no longer be complicit in destroying the lives of innocent men, women, and children in Gaza,” Sanders said in a statement.

Congress is set to reconvene next week and Senate negotiators have been seeking a deal on border security that could be tied to aid for Ukraine and Israel. Republicans have insisted that any aid package be paired with major border security policy changes. Sanders last month joined GOP lawmakers in rejecting the military aid package.

